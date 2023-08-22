Israel violates human rights of Palestinians, Including disabled persons

SHAFAQNA- In a parallel joint report submitted to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities listing its problems with Israel’s first report, two Palestinian human rights organizations, Al-Haq and the Addameer Prisoners’ Support and Human Rights Association, explored how the Israelis widely abused and The ongoing human rights abuses by the authorities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) affect Palestinians with disabilities – an impact that has been exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Recalling the general picture of Israel’s colonial and racist regimes oppressing and dominating the entire Palestinian people, on both sides of the Blue Line, the joint parallel report highlights. Israel’s failure to honor its obligations, as an occupying power, to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of all Palestinians, including persons with disabilities, under effective control. its results in OPT,” they said. WAFA reported.



Accordingly, the report examines violations of the rights to life, health, liberty and security and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment against Palestinians with disabilities in Israeli prisons and detention centers and other rights and freedoms guaranteed by them the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities ( BRK) in the protected area.



While the joint report specifically emphasizes Israel’s efforts to eliminate the presence of Palestinians in the OPT, the Israeli State Report does not even mention that, simply referring to Israel’s Palestinian nationality as an “Arab”. Population,” Israel’s attempt to defeat the Palestinian presence. Stay away from legal obligations to the Palestinian people. They therefore called on the Commission to recognize the applicability of the Convention on the Rights of All territories under Israel’s effective control as an occupying power.



