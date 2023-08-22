Mosques have pivotal role in shaping lifestyle & spiritual journey of Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Mosques have pivotal role in shaping the lifestyle and spiritual journey of individuals in Islamic nations.

In a celebration of unity and religious significance, Islamic nations around the world commemorate the World Mosque Day.This annual event, observed on August 21, aims to highlight the cultural, spiritual, and communal importance of mosques.

Besides hosting Muslims’ daily prayers, they serve as centers for religious activities, education, social gatherings, and community support.

The mosque has continuously played an active role in the guidance of the Muslim community, teaching both the young and older generations as well as producing a venue for Muslims to meet one another on religious occasions.

But the mosque has much more potential than this. The mosque is the most important institution in Islam. After the home and the workplace, it is the most frequented place. Muslims visit it at least twice, if not three or five times, a day. There, they rekindle their spirituality, strengthen their relationship with their Creator, meet their Muslim brethren, and renew their sense of belonging.

World Mosque Day was launched on the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the approval of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. On that day, in 1969, extremist Australian tourist Denis Michael Rohan set fire to the al-Aqsa mosque in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem, one of the most important religious sites for Muslims.

Source: ifilmtv, internationaldays, islamonline