SHAFAQNA- According to local activist Mohammed Awwad, several Palestinians suffocated during clashes in the Hebron area .



the town of Beit Ummar, north of the South Hebron district was occupied. WAFA reported.



Activists said Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the aforementioned town that prevented the funeral from reaching the town cemetery and closed the iron gate erected at the entrance, causing clashes.



It’s also stated, Israeli forces have taken over the roofs of several Palestinian homes and shops and attacked people with tear gas canisters, causing some to suffocate.



Meanwhile, Israeli forces have placed flying checkpoints at the entrances to the towns of Hahul and Beit Kahl, north and northwest of Hebron, hindering the movement of people.



Source: WAFA



