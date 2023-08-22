English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

OIC condemns demographic & geographical change of al-Quds

0
demographic & geographical change of al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s attempts to prejudice Al-Aqsa’s legal and historical status through repeated incursions into its courtyards by extremist settlers is flagrant violation of the sanctity of holy places and freedom of worship.

On the 54th Anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Arson, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirms the eternal bond of Muslims with the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It stresses the need to preserve the legal and historical status of the Islamic and Christian holy places in the occupied city of Al-Quds, especially the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Ash-Sharif, with its entire area of 144 dunums, as a place of worship purely for Muslims only.

Source: oic-oci.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OIC suggests proposals to deal with the Quran burning at emergency meeting

asadian

OIC will hold emergency meeting over the Holy Quran desecration on July 31

asadian

OIC suspends Sweden’s special envoy over Holy Quran desecration

asadian

Al-Aqsa’s Preacher: The Quran Burning Is a Crime Stemming From Hatred & Bigotry

asadian

OIC to convene emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.