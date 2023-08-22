OIC condemns demographic & geographical change of al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s attempts to prejudice Al-Aqsa’s legal and historical status through repeated incursions into its courtyards by extremist settlers is flagrant violation of the sanctity of holy places and freedom of worship.

On the 54th Anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Arson, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirms the eternal bond of Muslims with the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It stresses the need to preserve the legal and historical status of the Islamic and Christian holy places in the occupied city of Al-Quds, especially the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Ash-Sharif, with its entire area of 144 dunums, as a place of worship purely for Muslims only.

Source: oic-oci.org