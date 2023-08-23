1100 Missing & destruction Lahaina after Hawaii fires

SHAFAQNA-At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said.

The fires were the deadliest to hit the United States in a century, claiming at least 115 lives, according to the latest provisional death toll.

The tourist town of Lahaina, home to 12,000 people, was all but wiped off the map, with thousands of missing persons appearing on lists maintained by various organizations, including the police, Red Cross and shelters.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now working to collate and verify the data, Special Agent Steven Merrill told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re cross-referencing all the lists so that we can determine who in fact truly is still unaccounted for,” Merrill said.

As of Tuesday, the FBI had counted 1,100 missing persons, he added, with the number likely to rise.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com