BRICS summit: Putin says Dollar’s domination of world trade will end

SHAFAQNA-The days of the US dollar’s domination of trade between BRICS member states are numbered, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin told the bloc’s summit that members would discuss switching trade away from the dollar and into national currencies, and the BRICS New Development Bank would play a key role.

“The objective, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining momentum,” he said.

Putin, unable to attend in person because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, addressed the summit by video. He said the bloc was on course to meet the aspirations of most of the world’s population.

China “does not have motivation” to engage in “major-power competition”

Seeking to assure BRICS allies that Beijing was “not hegemonic,” President Xi Jinping has said China “does not have motivation” to engage in “major-power competition” while he has touted the grouping of five nations as “a positive and stable force for good” which “will continue to grow.”

“China stays committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” Xi told BRICS Business Forum in South Africa’s capital Johannesburg late Tuesday.

