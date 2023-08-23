English
India: At least 17 dead railway bridge collapse

railway bridge collapse

SHAFAQNA-At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday when a railway bridge under construction collapsed in the northeastern India.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting the nearby town of Bairabi to Sairang.

“Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zoramthanga added.

