UNAMA’s report presents serious human rights violations by Taliban

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it has credible reports of serious human rights violations by the “de facto Taliban authorities against hundreds of former government officials and former armed forces members.”

“15 August 2021 to 30 June 2023, documented at least 800 instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and ill-treatment and enforced disappearance carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its security forces,” the report reads.

“UNAMA’s report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country. Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

Source: tolonews

