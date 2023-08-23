I.M.A.M. at the Parliament of the World’s Religions

SHAFAQNA- As part of its Community Cohesion core function, a cornerstone of its activities throughout North America, I.M.A.M. participated in the 2023 convening of the Parliament of the World’s Religions from August 14-18, 2023, at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago, IL.

A delegation of academicians and religious scholars introduced many aspects of Islam through the Ahl al-Bayt (p) School of Thought, in presentations, answering questions, and discussions. They also took part in bilateral and multilateral dialogue with representatives from diverse faith communities. These conversations aimed to foster a deeper understanding of each other’s beliefs, practices, and values. Through these interactions, the institution sought to construct bridges of comprehension and cooperation among varied religious groups, transcending disparities and promoting mutual objectives.

The first seminar (of two attended) was about “Human Dignity and Rights: A Reflection on the Principal Islamic Sources,” and was covered by Dr. Sahykh Mehdi S. Hazari, Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala, and his eminence Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri. The second was about “Christian Muslim Dialogue on Echo Justice International Peace and Elimination of Discrimination,” and saw the participation of a variety of panelists including Rev. Dr. Eilas D. Mallon, Rev. Dr. Chloe Breyer, Dr. Mahjabeen Dhala, His Eminence Sayyid M. B. Kashmiri, It was moderated by Mary T. Yelenick.

During the second seminar, panelists discussed the Christian and Muslim religious leaders’ views on achieving Eco-justice, International Peace, and eliminating all kinds of discrimination as solutions to the world’s crises. Notably, it was remarked upon that Christians and Muslims are the most significant religious populations in the modern world. Furthermore, the summit of his holiness Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq, in 2021, along with the subsequent correspondence between them, is a symbolic example in promoting dialogue, co-existing, and supporting each other. It also serves to make an impact on other people of faiths for a peaceful world, family values, and human dignity.

The Parliament of the World’s Religions stands as one of the most inclusive interfaith events, uniting leaders of different faiths, academicians, grassroots organizers and others committed to dialogue and action.

Source: I.M.A.M.

www.shafaqna.com