Save the Children: Nearly 500 children starve to death in Sudan as essential facilities run out

SHAFAQNA- Save the Children said at least 498 children and possibly hundreds more have died of starvation in Sudan, including two dozen babies in a state-run orphanage, as essential facilities run out or are closed.

According to Reliefweb, since the riots began in April, Save the Children has been forced to close 57 of its food facilities, leaving 31,000 children across the country untreated for malnutrition and related diseases. Stocks of therapeutic food are critically depleted at the 108 facilities where the agency still operates, and in the most extreme cases, reserve or emergency supplies are now being depleted.



At least 132 children died from malnutrition in Gedaref province in eastern Sudan between April and July, accounting for 36% of all cases of children admitted to public hospitals with the disease or related conditions. The hospital also reported a significant increase in cases of malnutrition, especially affecting children recently displaced from Khartoum and living in poor camps. In White Nile State, at least 316 children, mostly under the age of five, died from malnutrition or related diseases between May and July, and more than 2,400 cases of acute malnutrition among children were admitted to food facilities. In Khartoum, at least 50 children, including at least two dozen infants, died from starvation or related diseases at a government-run shelter after fighting prevented staff from gaining access to the building to care for them.

Even before the start of the conflict, cash shortages in Sudan were running out of stock of calorie- and micronutrient-dense nut pastes to treat malnutrition, including “Plumpy’Nut” and “Plumpy’Sup” pastes.



In May, the only Plumpy’Nut factory in Sudan burned to the ground. The factory, which supplies charities such as Save the Children and the World Food Program (WFP), produced around 10,000 tonnes of pasta every year.





Dozens of food storage warehouses for WFP as well as aid organizations such as Save the Children have been raided since the start of the conflict, the WFP said in May that at least $14 million in food stockpiles had been looted. Dozens of WFP trucks were also delayed at border points, exacerbating the crisis.

Save the Children has been operating in Sudan since 1983. In 2022, Save the Children directly reached 2.1 million people, including 1.5 million children, with programs focused on protection children, access to quality education, medical and nutritional support, and emergency response.

Source: Reliefweb

