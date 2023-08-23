Bahrain: Hundreds of prisoners protest about lack of adequate medical care

SHAFAQNA- Brian Dooley, Senior Advisor at Human Rights First, said that Bahrain is lurching into another crisis as hundreds of prisoners protest about the lack of adequate medical care since August 7, 2023.

“The current crisis could have been easily avoided – if Bahrain’s government had shown an iota of wisdom, it would have released those unjustly jailed years ago, and given all those who need medical treatment adequate care,” Dooley said in an article published on the organization’s website.

One recently released prisoner said “This frustration in the prison has to go somewhere, it’s been building for so long. The situation is getting worse every day with more and more prisoners joining the protest.”

Source: bahrainmirror

