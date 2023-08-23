English
Mecca: Summer storm batters pilgrims

Summer storm batters pilgrims in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims in the Muslim holy city of Mecca were caught up in an unusually strong summer storm on Tuesday (22 August 2023) evening.

Videos posted on social media showed pilgrims being swept off their feet by winds as they tried to look for safety.

That same evening the Saudi National Center for Meteorology issued a “red warning” for the Mecca region, advising against all but necessary travel outdoors. Authorities said wind speeds in the Mecca area were as fast as 83 kilometres per hour.

