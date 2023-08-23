UN: The number of child victims in Ukraine increased by 16% in the summer

SHAFAQNA- Save the Children said today that the number of child victims in Ukraine rose by more than 16% between May and August compared to the previous four months, as airstrikes and drone attacks tripled, putting children at risk after 18 months of war.

According to the UN, since May 2023, a total of 148 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine, and the number of those killed since the outbreak of the war on February 24 of last year has reached 1,680. This includes 541 deaths, including 24 children killed in the summer. Reliefweb reported.

