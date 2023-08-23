UN: The number of child victims in Ukraine increased by 16% in the summer

SHAFAQNA- Save the Children said today that the number of child victims in Ukraine rose by more than 16% between May and August compared to the previous four months, as airstrikes and drone attacks tripled, putting children at risk after 18 months of war.
According to the UN, since May 2023, a total of 148 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine, and the number of those killed since the outbreak of the war on February 24 of last year has reached 1,680. This includes 541 deaths, including 24 children killed in the summer. Reliefweb reported.
June was the month with the highest number of child deaths this year, with 11 children killed and 43 others injured. According to the confirmed information of the UN, the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased from May 1 to August 13, and in July, the highest number of civilian casualties in 2023 was 848 people.
Conflict analysis reports showed that 459 airstrikes and drone strikes took place between January 1 and April 30. This number reached 1432 people from May 1 to August 4, with almost 95% of these attacks occurring in populated areas.
Source: Reliefweb
