Iran: Three thousand Arbaeen pilgrims travel through Khosravi border to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Director General of Highways and Road Transport of Kermanshah Province said: In the last 24 hours, 3006 Arbaeen pilgrims departed to Al-Atabat Al-Aliyat from Khosravi border terminal.

In an interview with a Tasnim News Agency correspondent in Kermanshah, Fariborz Karami stated: In the last 24 hours, 3361 pilgrims have crossed the Khosravi border terminal where 3006 pilgrims have exited and 355 persons have entered the country.

He pointed out: among the passengers entering the country via Khosravi border, 285 were Iranian and 73 were non-Iranian.

Karami said: 2665 of the outgoing passengers in the last 24 hours were Iranian and 341 were non-Iranian.

By referring to beginning of traveling of Arbaeen pilgrims from Friday simultaneous with 1 Safar 1444, he added: since the beginning of the month of Safar until now, 9432 persons have crossed the Khosravi border for Al-Atabat Al-Aliyat and 2196 persons have entered the country.

He told: considering the statistics, pilgrims’ crossing at the Khosravi border is increasing as Arbaeen approaches. To this end, the number of gates in this border has been increased; so no problem is created for pilgrims’ travel.

Source: Tasnim News

www.shafaqna.com