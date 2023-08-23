Health plan launched in Karbala for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-More than 100 medical teams and 100 ambulances have been deployed to serve pilgrims during the Arbaeen season, the health department in Karbala, said.

Sabah al-Mousawi, the head of the department, said it has deployed the medical teams and ambulances in different parts of Karbala and on roads leading to the holy city.

Eight government-run hospitals as well as private hospitals and field hospitals set up on the Najaf-Karbala road are also ready to provide medical and health services to the pilgrims, he noted.

Al-Mousawi went on to say that special procedures are in place to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among pilgrims during the Arbaeen season.

Source: IQNA

