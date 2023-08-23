OIC call on India to reverse all illegal & unilateral measures taken in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to reverse all illegal & unilateral measures taken in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs Amb. Samir Bakr delivered the statement of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, at an event and photo exhibition hosted by the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on Wednesday 23 August 2023, to highlight the gross human rights violations in the Indian IllegallyOccupied Jammu and Kashmir and to strengthen OIC solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: oic-oci

