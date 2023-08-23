Ethiopia to investigate migrant killings by Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Ethiopia said that it will investigate alleged migrant killings by Saudi Arabia’s border guards.

Saudi Arabian officials did not respond to a request for comment about the investigation. A Saudi official said on Monday that the allegations made in the report published by Human Rights Watch (HRW) were “unfounded”.

“The Government of Ethiopia will promptly investigate the incident in tandem with Saudi Authorities,” the foreign ministry statement said, emphasizing the strong relations between the two governments.

“It is highly advised to exercise utmost restraint from making unnecessary speculations until investigation is complete,” the statement said.

In a 73-page report released on Monday, Human Rights Watch accused Saudi guards posted along the Yemen border of “widespread and systematic” attacks on migrants, who use remote mountain tracks to cross the frontier by foot. HRW said the guards used explosive weapons to kill some migrants and shot at others from close range.

Source: Reuters