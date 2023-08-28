English
Iraq: Initial permits for construction of 28 pharmaceutical factories

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health has granted initial approvals for the creation of 28 pharmaceutical factories in Iraq as part of the domestication program for the pharmaceutical industry.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health granted initial approvals for the construction of 28 pharmaceutical and medical supplies factories within the framework of the pharmaceutical industry domestication program.

According to Al-Sabah, an Iraqi newspaper, Salih Al-Hasnawi, the Minister of Health in Iraq, emphasized that drug production is a government priority in the economic sector. The localization of national industries and the return to the slogan “Made in Iraq” are crucial.

This localization program encompasses pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries, offering facilities to pharmaceutical manufacturers related to factory establishment permits, final approvals, and customs facilitation for the import of raw materials.

Source: Al-Sabah

