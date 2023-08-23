WFP Geneva Palais: Millions in DRC are at risk of starvation as funding dries up

SHAFAQNA- Here’s a summary of what was said by Peter Musoko, WFP Country Director for the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) – who can be attributed to this text – during a press conference today at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Reliefweb reported citing Peter Musoko, Current political instability and armed conflict in the DRC have devastated the food production and distribution system. The displacement of people, the destruction of infrastructure and the disruption of agricultural activities have led to widespread food shortages and increased risk of hunger, leaving 1.5 million people homeless.