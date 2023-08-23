WFP Geneva Palais: Millions in DRC are at risk of starvation as funding dries up

SHAFAQNA- Here’s a summary of what was said by Peter Musoko, WFP Country Director for the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) – who can be attributed to this text – during a press conference today at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.
Reliefweb reported citing Peter Musoko, Current political instability and armed conflict in the DRC have devastated the food production and distribution system. The displacement of people, the destruction of infrastructure and the disruption of agricultural activities have led to widespread food shortages and increased risk of hunger, leaving 1.5 million people homeless.
About 6.3 million people are internally displaced. Of this total, there are about 6 million people in the three eastern provinces. The conflict in the eastern DRC is an interrelated crisis, affecting food insecurity, malnutrition, health, education, access to drinking water and shelter. Malnutrition affects 4.4 million people, while a lack of access to essential services has worsened the protection of civilians and fueled gender-based violence. With each passing day, the situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to endanger the lives of women and children.
In conversation with displaced people in eastern DRC, I was impressed by their strength in the face of adversity. Their challenges, such as the daily struggle to get enough food and the additional dangers women face as they seek to support themselves, are worrisome. It is clear that the aid we provide, even if it is effective, must be enhanced to ensure their well-being.
Funding is running out; The operational needs of the WFP are at stake. WFP receives limited funding. In particular, in July, WFP supported about 1.2 million people. However, without additional funding, it would be difficult for many people to risk not getting even half of what we are achieving.
