Iran & Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations to join BRICS

SHAFAQNA-The BRICS announced that six countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, will join the bloc as full members in January next year.

The emerging economies bloc has agreed to expand by inviting six new countries, including Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday at the end of the three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country has always been fully supportive of a BRICS expansion. He added that new members will strengthen the bloc and give it new energy.

BRICS expansion, Chinese President Xi Jinping said for his part, is a new starting point for the bloc’s cooperation in furthering the cause of global peace and development. He believes the bloc’s future is bright.

Source: aa

