English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Iran & Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations to join BRICS

0
6 nations set to join BRICS

SHAFAQNA-The BRICS announced that six countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, will join the bloc as full members in January next year.

The emerging economies bloc has agreed to expand by inviting six new countries, including Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday at the end of the three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country has always been fully supportive of a BRICS expansion. He added that new members will strengthen the bloc and give it new energy.

BRICS expansion, Chinese President Xi Jinping said for his part, is a new starting point for the bloc’s cooperation in furthering the cause of global peace and development. He believes the bloc’s future is bright.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

BRICS summit: UN chief calls for restoring ‘trust’ in multilateralism

asadian

BRICS Summit: Days of USA’s dollar’s domination of trade between BRICS member states are numbered

asadian

BRICS Summit 2023: Will the expected meeting reduce the tension between India and China?

asadian

Which Middle East & North African states could join BRICS?

asadian

South African President: Over 20 countries applied to join BRICS

asadian

South African FM: 8 Arab countries request to join BRICS

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.