SHAFAQNA-The charge d’affaires of the German embassy in Baghdad, Maximilian Rasch, confirmed that the Ziyarat Arba’een represents the message of true religions, during his visit to the Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.

“My visit to Karbala governorate and the Abbas’s (AS) Shrine is the first in my life, and I have learned a lot about the Islamic religion, and I will convey the impressions I saw during the enriching tour,” said Mr. Raschin an interview to the News Center.

Source: alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com