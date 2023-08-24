WFP provided food & cash to more than 5.6 million Afghans in July

SHAFAQNA-The World Food Program announced it provided food and cash to more than 5.6 million people across Afghanistan in July.

Wahidullah Amani, the spokesperson of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said that the assistance of the organization includes 35,000 tons of food and $9 million in cash, which was distributed to the citizens of Afghanistan in July.

Meanwhile, some economists said that for transparency in the distribution of aid, it is necessary to create a committee to supervise the process of providing aid and emphasize that Afghan citizens will need help more than ever in the coming winter.

Source: tolonews

