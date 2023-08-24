English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

WFP provided food & cash to more than 5.6 million Afghans in July

0
5.6 Million Afghans Given Aid in July

SHAFAQNA-The World Food Program announced it provided food and cash to more than 5.6 million people across Afghanistan in July.

Wahidullah Amani, the spokesperson of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said that the assistance of the organization includes 35,000 tons of food and $9 million in cash, which was distributed to the citizens of Afghanistan in July.

Meanwhile, some economists said that for transparency in the distribution of aid, it is necessary to create a committee to supervise the process of providing aid and emphasize that Afghan citizens will need help more than ever in the coming winter.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: UNAMA’s report presents serious human rights violations by Taliban

asadian

Afghanistan: Hamed Karzai, once again called for re-opening of girls educational centers

asadian

Afghanistan: Magnetic Mine Blast in Kabul Kills Two

asadian

Iraq offers free entry visas to visitors from Pakistan, Lebanon, Afghanistan & Yemen

asadian

China to install CCTV’s in Afghanistan to fight ISIS

asadian

OCHA: 363.3 million people worldwide were in need of humanitarian aid

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.