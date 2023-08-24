Over 600 foreign journalists to cover Arbaeen march

SHAFAQNA-More than 600 journalists from different countries will cover events related to the annual Arbaeen march in Iraq, an official said.

Tawfiq al-Habali, director of Karbala Governorate’s media and communications department, said the journalists, photojournalists and camera crew will come to Iraq for the huge religious event from various Arab, Muslim and non-Muslim countries.

He said a media center equipped with high-speed Internet has been set up in the holy city of Karbala to host media persons from Iraq and other countries during the Arbaeen season.

Al-Habali noted that the center has various newsrooms for media outlets.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com