English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Over 600 foreign journalists to cover Arbaeen march

0
600 foreign journalists to cover Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-More than 600 journalists from different countries will cover events related to the annual Arbaeen march in Iraq, an official said.

Tawfiq al-Habali, director of Karbala Governorate’s media and communications department, said the journalists, photojournalists and camera crew will come to Iraq for the huge religious event from various Arab, Muslim and non-Muslim countries.

He said a media center equipped with high-speed Internet has been set up in the holy city of Karbala to host media persons from Iraq and other countries during the Arbaeen season.

Al-Habali noted that the center has various newsrooms for media outlets.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Charge d’affaires of German embassy: Ziyarat Arbaeen represents message of true religions

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen Pilgrims Enter Dhi Qar

asadian

Health plan launched in Karbala for Arbaeen

asadian

[Photos] Iraq: 70 year old woman from Basra gives water to Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: Alawi Shrine services for Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Karbala & Najaf holy shrines announce plans for serving Arbaeen pilgrims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.