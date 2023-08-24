English
WHO warns against persistence of COVID-19 in many countries

persistence of COVID-19 in many countries

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19 on Thursday warned against the persistence of the virus in many countries.

“Even if the world seems to have forgotten, we must always take COVID seriously,” the American infectious disease expert, Maria Van Kerkhove told Swiss daily Le Temps.

“The virus continues to circulate a lot in many countries on the planet, augmenting its chances of mutating. We are closely monitoring the latest variants, including EG.5 and BA.2.86,” she said.

The WHO recorded 1.4 million new cases of COVID-19 and over 2,300 deaths in six regions from July 17 to Aug. 13. This equals an increase of 63% in cases compared to the previous 28-day period.

Source:  aa

www.shafaqna.com

