SHAFAQNA-United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that he calls for restoring trust in multilateralism.

Addressing the ongoing BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, he, however, said: “We must urgently restore trust and reinvigorate multilateralism for the 21st century.”

“This requires the courage to compromise in the reforms that are necessary for the common good,” said Guterres.

Source: aa

