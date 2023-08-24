English
Pakistan: Court adjourns hearing on Imran Khan’s petition against conviction in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan's appeal

SHAFAQNA-The Islamabad court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case.

A panel of judges comprising IHC chief justice Amer Farooq and justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri resumed the hearing of appeal against the conviction of 70-year-old Khan in the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa offered his argument against the conviction, asserting that the verdict was given in haste and it’s full of shortcomings

