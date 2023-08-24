English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

BRICS: We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

0
Russia-Ukraine conflict

SHAFAQNA- The BRICS countries note with appreciation proposals of mediation’ aimed at facilitating a
peaceful settlement of conflict in Ukraine, according to the Johannesburg-2 Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

We recall our national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly,” the document reads.

“We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, including the African Leaders Peace Mission and the proposed path for peace,” according to the declaration.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

BRICS emphasizes importance of resolving Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful means

asadian

Iran president & Saudi FM meet in Johannesburg

asadian

BRICS Summit: UN’s Chief calls for restoring ‘trust’ in multilateralism

asadian

Iran & Saudi Arabia are among 6 nations to join BRICS

asadian

BRICS Summit: Days of USA’s dollar’s domination of trade between BRICS member states are numbered

asadian

BRICS Summit 2023: Will the expected meeting reduce the tension between India and China?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.