BRICS: We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

SHAFAQNA- The BRICS countries note with appreciation proposals of mediation’ aimed at facilitating a

peaceful settlement of conflict in Ukraine, according to the Johannesburg-2 Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

We recall our national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly,” the document reads.

“We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, including the African Leaders Peace Mission and the proposed path for peace,” according to the declaration.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com