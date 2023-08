SHAFAQNA- Ali Abdulhalim, a detainee in Jaw Central Prison, who is on hunger strike, confirmed that he repeatedly tried with the prison administration and its clinic to obtain eyeglasses, but none of them responded to him.

Abdulhalim, who has been detained since 2014 and sentenced to 13 years in jail, confirmed in an audio recording that medical negligence will worsen his condition, stressing that he will proceed in his hunger strike until achieving his demands.

Source: bahrainmirror

