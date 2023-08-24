Iraq: Security preparations for Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji, revealed that “the Joint Operations Command held a conference yesterday on security preparations for Arbaeen pilgrimage.
This year is a notable year, and everyone is committed to ensuring the success of the pilgrimage.” He added, “We anticipate the arrival of around 5 to 7 million foreign visitors.”
Highlighting intensified intelligence and security efforts, Al-Khafaji confirmed, “We have deployed 15,000 security personnel and ramped up the number of inspectors.”
He noted, “We have outlined three security axes: the Popular Mobilization Forces’ axis, the Interior Ministry axis, and the Defense axis. Directives have been issued for processions to collaborate with security forces.”
Source:Shafaq News