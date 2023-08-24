English
MEE: Keeping China away from Middle east & further isolating Iran could save USA

SHAFAQNA- Middleeasteye wrote that Keeping China away from Middle east & further isolating Iran could save USA.

To maintain the United States’ leadership of the so-called “rules-based world order”, Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to square a circle in a complex geopolitical quandary.

The important move is the rescuing of what remains of Pax Americana in the Middle East. This entails keeping China away from the region, further isolating Iran, and luring in Saudi Arabia via a complex trilateral arrangement with Israel, without demanding from the latter any significant concessions on the Palestinian issue.

How Washington will succeed in fine-tuning the complex moves required by such an ambitious set of policies remains a mystery; especially since, in a few weeks, the US will enter the most uncertain and potentially explosive presidential election campaign in the country’s history.

