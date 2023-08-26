Can BRICS kill US dollar hegemony?

SHAFAQNA | by Ahmed Mughal- For 80 years, the US dollar has dominated all other currencies. But a group of developing countries fed up with the West’s growing presence on global governance and finance is determined to take it down a peg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a virtual address from the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday that the dollar’s decline was “irreversible” and “accelerating”.

The dollar has been the world’s primary reserve currency since the end of World War II, and is estimated to be used in more than 80 percent of international trade.

Earlier this year, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva questioned why all countries had to base their trade on the dollar, and earlier, a top Russian official suggested that the BRICS group is working on to create its own currency.

Calls for a global shift away from the dominance of the dollar are not new, nor are they unique to BRICS, but experts say recent geopolitical changes and rising tensions between the West and Russia and China have brought them to the fore.

In early 2022, Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine froze nearly half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves and removed major Russian banks from SWIFT, a messaging network banks use to facilitate international payments.

Later in the year, the United States imposed restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to China.

Shirley Zee, a senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics, told media that “As the U.S. continues to weaponize the dollar in the face of Russian and Iranian sanctions, there is growing interest from other developing countries to develop alternative currencies for trade, investment and reserves, as well as alternative multilateral clearance systems outside of SWIFT.

Zee added that as the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in recent years, “developing countries have largely been forced to pay higher interest on their dollar-denominated debt and struggle with the exchange rate effects of a strong dollar.” Interest in borrowing in local currencies or other currencies is strongly influenced by economic considerations.

For countries in the Global South trying to find an alternative, the motivation is more a “practical consideration” than an ethical one, Gustavo de Carvalho, a policy analyst on Russia-Africa relations, told Al Jazeera, as he looks at recent sanctions and Asks: “What dangers do we face in being linked to a global currency that can be used for political purposes?

Speaking at a workshop on BRICS and the global system in Johannesburg last week, de Carvalho presented some “very loose” options that BRICS could consider, including using a basket of BRICS countries’ currencies, a new potential Using gold for currency, or even using cryptocurrencies.

BRICS currency?

In considering possible currency options, Professor Danny Breedlove of the Center for Advancement of Scholarship at the University of Pretoria said he doubted many would want to return to the gold standard, and cryptocurrencies were an unlikely option because they are even more dangerous.”

,Bradlow told media that “Which cryptocurrency would you use, which fiat currency would you use, and none of those have proven to be particularly useful in international trade

Experts doubt the establishment of a separate BRICS currency.

“Creating a BRICS currency will require a set of institutions,” Zee said. “Institutionalization requires a common set of standards and core values. Achieving them is very difficult, though not impossible.”

Chris Wafer, an investment analyst at MacroAdvisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia, called the idea of ​​a BRICS currency a “non-starter”.

“Even people in different governments know that it’s not going to happen, or it’s not going to happen for a very long time,” Wafer told Al Jazeera.

“If they had a single currency that would unite them, it would be dominated by the largest and most powerful economy in the grouping, which is China, and why the smaller countries have their own monetary policy and their own fiscal policy. “Would you like to connect aspects with the Chinese economy?” Bradlow said.

“It would open up all areas of vulnerability and restrict their freedom of action in ways that would be unacceptable to all of them.” While talk of a possible currency has focused on options to replace the dollar, South Africa’s BRICS ambassador, Anil Soklal, said the goal is less to replace the dollar than to give the world more choice.

Soklal made it clear that “BRICS is not anti-Western. We are not in competition, Nor are we against the dollar. But what we are against is the continued dominance of the dollar in terms of global financial interactions.

Wafer said that regardless of the reforms BRICS wants to implement, if it is seen as a choice between East and West or “West and the rest,” the group will not have much room for growth.

Still, analysts say the dollar will remain king for the foreseeable future.

According to Wafer, we’re “decades” away from anything truly challenging its dominance.

He said that even if BRICS were to form a common currency, it could ultimately function like the euro, which has not seriously challenged the dollar’s dominance.

For oil and other commodities, “the reference price is the dollar price,” Wafer said, explaining that countries using alternative currencies would still use the greenback to determine their buying and selling price.

