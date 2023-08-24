English
Iran president & Saudi FM meet in Johannesburg

Raisi & Saudi FM meet

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan have met and conferred on the sidelines of BRICS Summit, which is being held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit on Thursday.

President Raisi left Tehran for Johannesburg at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Wednesday night.

Besides addressing the Summit, he is scheduled to hold separate meetings with a number of heads of state present at the event.

In today’s BRICS meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran and five other countries officially joined the bloc.

Source:  IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

