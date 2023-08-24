English
BRICS emphasizes importance of resolving Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful means

SHAFAQNA-The BRICS leaders emphasized the importance of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.

Johannesburg II Declaration also emphasizes importance of resolving Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.

Earlier, the emerging economies bloc which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, announced the inclusion of six new countries, inviting Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as new full members.

