Egypt parliamentary majority party endorses Sisi for 3rd presidential term

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s parliamentary majority party Mostaqbal Watan would give its backing to Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi should he decide to run in the 2024 presidential election.

“This support is necessary to El-Sisi’s successful march towards comprehensive development in Egypt,” said a party statement on Wednesday.

“Out of keenness to preserve the achievements of the last ten years in all of Egypt’s sectors, we declare our support for President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to run in the upcoming presidential elections,” the statement added.

The statement further indicated that the party also support “El-Sisi’s drive to create a decent life for Egyptians while preserving internal stability, rebuilding national institutions, and achieving the sustainable development strategy of Egypt 2030.”

Source: ahram

