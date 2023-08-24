English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Egypt parliamentary majority party endorses Sisi for 3rd presidential term

0
Egypt parliamentary majority party endorses Sisi

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s parliamentary majority party Mostaqbal Watan would give its backing to Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi should he decide to run in the 2024 presidential election.

“This support is necessary to El-Sisi’s successful march towards comprehensive development in Egypt,” said a party statement on Wednesday.

“Out of keenness to preserve the achievements of the last ten years in all of Egypt’s sectors, we declare our support for President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to run in the upcoming presidential elections,” the statement added.

The statement further indicated that the party also support “El-Sisi’s drive to create a decent life for Egyptians while preserving internal stability, rebuilding national institutions, and achieving the sustainable development strategy of Egypt 2030.”

Source: ahram

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt, Jordan & Palestine leaders blast Israel over violence in occupied West Bank

asadian

Palestinian President arrives in Egypt for official visit

asadian

Sudan’s neighbors in Cairo meeting urge warring parties to start peace dialogue

asadian

Iraq’s PM Meets Egyptian President in Cairo

asadian

Egypt & Türkiye to start upgrading diplomatic ties immediately

asadian

Egypt’s President Visits Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.