Shafaqna Interview: “Main components of Arbaeen”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Ayatollah Ahmad Moballeghi, Member of the Council of Experts of Iran considered “Arbaeen” to be a phenomenon and a social movement beyond the normal movement, which has both roots in history and talents and possibilities for expansion and growth, and added: “Arbaeen” is one of the phenomena that can interact with other social phenomena, therefore it is highly social and can be studied from different sociological aspects.”

He then listed the components of Arbaeen and said: “The first component is that “Arbaeen” has a completely cohesive look, that is, coherence lies in the essence of Arbaeen. Basically, the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) was to remove the differences that had been created in the Ummah and sought to unite them, therefore Arbaeen, which is a function of the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S), seeks to deal with the factors of division and discord.”

He called the second component of “Arbaeen” “extremely moral” and added: “Basically, because Arbaeen gathers a dense population around itself, it gives a space and platform for ethics, in addition to the fact that in the essence, identity and lineage of Arbaeen, ethics is the first and main word.”

He considered the third component of Arbaeen to be “the ummah-centered view” and continued: “It is true that Arbaeen occurs within the Shia religion, but beyond that, it has an Islamic and ummah-centered view that can be separated from the ummah-centered Ashura.

Beyond that, it should be viewed from a human perspective, because Imam Hussein (A.S) acted as a human being and his slogans were based on humanity, and he moved by considering human principles and highlighted these principles. Therefore, if Arbaeen wants to move in that direction, it has this capacity and we should think and receive strategies from individuals, groups and institutions that can be of service in this field to put Arbaeen in a way to strengthen human principles.”

He clarified: “Human principles are the same principles that Hazrat Aba Abdullah al-Hussain (A.S) in his famous speech, considered violence against the women of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) to be contrary to Islamic principles and the principle of human freedom, and therefore, from this point of his words, we can understand that this uprising should basically go towards the establishment of human principles and this component should become more active.”

He considered the fourth component of Arbaeen to be “movement in time” and said: “Arbaeen basically moves in time, so it cannot be in a neutral position regarding the issues of time and the adaptation of its main slogans. One of the issues we were facing these days is insulting the Holy Quran, and therefore Arbaeen should have a strong position focused on the Quran. Because Arbaeen moves at the highest level of the population, if it can focus on the Quran as its slogan and symbol, it will naturally have a good reflection in the Islamic world, and Arbaeen will get closer and closer to one of its goals and principles.”

In the end, he warned against interfering with “Arbaeen” in political and non-political categories and said: “It seems that Arbaeen should be kept away from political categories so that it can have its basic functions.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian