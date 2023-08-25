English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

China& Africa call for reforms of UNSC

0
China& Africa call for reforms of UNSC

SHAFAQNA-China and Africa said late Thursday that the issue of the reform of multilateral financial institutions and the United Nations Security Council should be addressed.

A statement issued late Thursday highlighted the consensus reached by both parties during a China-Africa leaders’ roundtable dialogue held in Johannesburg.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of enhancing the efficacy of existing global institutional mechanisms, thereby ensuring the active participation of developing nations. This approach, they affirmed, would foster inclusivity and bolster global trust.

In his address at the dialogue, called upon African nations to collaborate closely with China in advancing an international order characterized by justice and equality.

Source: cumhuriyet

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.