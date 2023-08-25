China& Africa call for reforms of UNSC

SHAFAQNA-China and Africa said late Thursday that the issue of the reform of multilateral financial institutions and the United Nations Security Council should be addressed.

A statement issued late Thursday highlighted the consensus reached by both parties during a China-Africa leaders’ roundtable dialogue held in Johannesburg.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of enhancing the efficacy of existing global institutional mechanisms, thereby ensuring the active participation of developing nations. This approach, they affirmed, would foster inclusivity and bolster global trust.

In his address at the dialogue, called upon African nations to collaborate closely with China in advancing an international order characterized by justice and equality.

