SHAFAQNA-Plainclothes police attempted to silence a man who was protesting against Salwan Momika’s desecration of the Quran in Stockholm.

Police intervened as Kais Tunisia was loudly responding to Momika’s words while burning the Muslim holy book in front of the Stockholm Mosque. Tunisia defended his response, saying it was freedom of expression.

“Momika insults the Quran. He insults us. When we respond, the police immediately warn us not to raise our voice,” Tunisia told Anadolu.

Source: aa

