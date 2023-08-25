English
International Shia News Agency
Denmark to ban Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA-Denmark’s government plans to ban Quran burnings, the country’s justice minister announced on Friday.

Peter Hummelgaard said the government will introduce a bill to ban the burning of religious scriptures in public places, Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported.

Public burnings of religious scriptures must be punishable by up to two years in prison, Hummelgaard said during a news conference.

Calling Quran burnings as fundamentally mocking and unsympathetic act, the justice minister said that the desecration of Islam’s holy book also damages Denmark and Danish interests.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

