Goldman Sachs: Egypt To Become Seventh Largest Economy in World in 2075

Egypt to become Seventh Largest Economy

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s investment bank “Goldman Sachs” predicted that the Egyptian economy will rise to seventh place in the world in 2075.

According to the report China will become the largest global economy before 2075, with an estimated GDP of $57 trillion, while India will surpass the United States to become the second pole in the global economy with a gross domestic product of $52.5 trillion, surpassing the United States, which will come in third place with a total output of $51.5 trillion.

Indonesia, Nigeria, and Pakistan will be ranked fourth to sixth in the global ranking, provided that Germany, the largest European economy, remains in ninth place in the world behind Brazil.

