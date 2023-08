SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that Afghanistan is one of the most weapons-contaminated countries in the world.

“Afghanistan is one of the most weapons-contaminated countries in the world, and children represent about 85% of casualties. With EU in Afghanistan, UNICEF teaches children to recognize and avoid unexploded ordnance, using practice settings like this at a child-friendly space,” UNICEF said on X social media platform.