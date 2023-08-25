Chandrayaan’s Moon mission: What will India benefit from?

There is no doubt that this is a huge breakthrough for Indian technology, but the symbolic significance of this landing is even greater.

With this landing, India has been able to establish itself as a technological powerhouse on the global stage. The news has been headlined by media around the world, greatly enhancing India’s soft image internationally, not as a poor third world country but as a science and technology powerhouse. has started to be seen as an important player in the field of

India has already sent the Mangalyan spacecraft to Mars, which has been orbiting Mars since 2014.

Low-cost

Another important thing about the Chandrayaan 3 mission is that India has done this work for only 7.5 million dollars, while the similar programs of other countries have been many times more expensive. A post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral on which Elon Musk also commented. The post said that Hollywood’s science fiction film ‘Interstellar’ cost $16.5 million, while India has managed to land a mission on the moon at a much lower cost.

According to data provided by NASA, 70 missions have been sent to the moon since 1958, of which more than half, i.e. 41, have failed.

For the first 42 years, only the United States and Russia had a monopoly on lunar missions, but then in 1990, Japan added its name to the list by sending a mission called ‘Hatan’.

After that, the European Union also sent missions to the moon. Another Indian mission, Chandrayaan 2, was launched in 2019 but failed.

Just three days ago, on August 21, China’s Luna 25 spacecraft lost control and crashed into the surface of the Moon and was destroyed. According to the Russian newspaper rtvi.com, this mission cost 135 million dollars.

Similarly, US moon missions are also very expensive compared to India. According to a report by NASA, the total cost of the United States’ Artemis mission to land a man on the moon is 93 billion dollars. However, this mission is much more complicated than Chandrayaan because it involves landing humans on the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already started promoting India’s private space industry and is encouraging the world to invest in it.

The main attraction in this incentive is that the cost of India’s space program is much lower than that of Western countries, which can play an important role in marketing the program. In the future, if mining or tourism starts on the moon, India can be a major player.

In addition, there are many countries that are interested in space programs and have the capital, but not the technology. India can also provide them with affordable services.

Chandrayan, Vikram and Pragyan

Chandrayaan is the name of the mission. It is a combination of two Sanskrit words, meaning ‘lunar vehicle.’ It is the third mission in the series, before the failed Chandrayaan 2 mission in 2019.

Vikram is the lander that landed on the surface of the moon. It is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of the Indian Space Research Organization.

Paragyan is the lunar vehicle that will run on the surface of the moon and conduct experiments and observations there. Pragyan is also a Sanskrit word meaning wisdom.

What will India benefit from?

According to the ISRO website, the objectives of the program are as follows:

A safe and gentle landing of the lander on the lunar surface.

To observe and demonstrate the driving capabilities of the lunar vehicle on the moon.

Conducting experiments and observations on materials available on the surface of the Moon to better understand the composition of the Moon.

Those goals are in place, but the results of this landing will be far-reaching.

The newspaper Foreign Policy wrote that this is a clear political victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help India in its efforts to become a member of the Security Council and the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

According to the newspaper, an additional benefit would be that science and technology in India would be boosted, especially in the field of communication and remote sensing technologies.

India’s space research has helped to know the underground water level and determine the weather patterns. Since India is one of the countries most affected by global warming, it will definitely benefit from it.

Moreover, the Indian government’s space achievements will inspire the private sector to invest in the sector. In the US, the private sector is already investing heavily in the space industry. Companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have already invested billions of dollars in this sector, and it is set to increase in the future.

For example, the United Arab Emirates plans to land a rover on the moon in 2024, but they do not have the means to get it to the moon and have hired the Japanese space company iSpace.

India’s cheap labor and low-cost technology can create low-cost space companies that can compete with other companies.

