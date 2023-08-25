English
Bahrain: Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous health deterioration in Jaw Prison

SHAFAQNA-The spokesman for the “Prisoners’ Affairs Authority in Bahrain “, Jaafar Yahya, revealed that prisoner of conscience in the Central Jaw Prison, Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous, “almost died” due to his health deterioration.

He said that the authorities returned him to prison without completing the necessary medical treatment after spending 7 days in the military hospital.

Yahya said, in a post on “X” platform, that “family of Sheikh Al-Mahrous confirmed the deterioration of his health condition before he was transferred to the military hospital” and said that “he can only walk with a crutch.”

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

