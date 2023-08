SHAFAQNA- Friday prayer is performed on 25 August 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi.

Honoring the Memory of Imam Hassan Al-Mojtaba (as) is honoring the virtues of forgiveness, generosity, peace and piety! While the world is operating with fire and fury, faith and forgiveness promise peace and prosperity. Imam Elahi will shed a light on his recent ziyarat to the holy city of Mashhad! Islamic House of Wisdom.

Friday prayers at IHW

