Najaf Airport to receive between 120 to 160 flights daily from various Islamic countries ahead of Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-Najaf Airport to receive between 120 to 160 flights daily from various Islamic countries,Hussein Halbous, the Media Director of Najaf International Airport.

A wave of pilgrims from within and beyond Iraq’s borders is steadily streaming towards the Karbala Governorate, marking their presence ahead of the forthcoming Arbaeen commemoration dedicated to Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia, the grandson of Prophet Muhamed.

In preparation for the influx of pilgrims, a concerted effort has been undertaken to ensure secure land routes leading to Karbala. The region’s airports are also witnessing increased activity, with daily flights arriving to accommodate the anticipated surge in numbers, particularly during the event’s concluding days.Speaking to Shafaq News agency,

Hussein Halbous, the Media Director of Najaf International Airport, affirmed their commitment to facilitating the pilgrims’ journey. “Every provision has been made to streamline the passage of visitors,” said Halbous, estimating that Najaf Airport will receive between 120 to 160 flights daily from various Islamic, Arab, and foreign countries.

