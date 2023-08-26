Iraq building a large tourist complex in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Prime minister of Iraq announced launch of the project of building a large tourist complex in Baghdad by Qatar Investment Holding Company.

Iraqi prime minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, announced launch of building a large tourist complex in central Baghdad.

According to Alforat News, this complex includes a hotel and residential units and is built by the Qatar Investment Holding Company.

In the opening ceremony of this project, al-Sudani said this will be a tourist, service and developmental project, and a promising cooperation has seriously begun between Iraq and Qatar.

He added: today, Baghdad is the heart of business, cultural, political and economic activity and a tourist project will be a distinct sign and architectural rarity in Baghdad.

The Iraqi prime minister explained that Qatar has pioneering companies and experiences in investment and Iraq has promising investment opportunities and the government supports in this regard and provides the required facilities.

Having stated that this is the first project in the framework of cooperation between Iraq and Qatar, he emphasized Iraq has an extensive base of its resources, opportunities and possibilities.

