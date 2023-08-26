English
International Shia News Agency
Yemen: Current situation and outlook for the future [Video]

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program on the topic of Yemen titled ” Current situation and outlook for the future” by Baraa Shiban .

Baraa Shiban is the Middle East and North Africa caseworker for the London based human rights group Reprieve. He’s a researcher with special expertise on Yemen and the Gulf region. Prior to his role in London, Baraa worked for the Reprieve Yemen project investigating the US drone program. In 2013–2014, Baraa served as a member of the Yemeni National Dialogue Council, the convention tasked to negotiate Yemen’s new constitution.

[Video] Shia Islam revisited: Ijtihad and reformation in contemporary times

