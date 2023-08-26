EU & USA condemn Israel Minister’s remarks on Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The EU and USA have “strongly” condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s comments on the freedom of movement of Arabs in the Occupied West Bank.

“My right, my wife’s, my children’s, to roam the roads of Judea and Samaria are more important than the right of movement of the Arabs,” Ben-Gvir said on Wednesday in an interview with Channel 12, using the biblical term for the Occupied Territory.

EU: All human beings are equal

The EU recalled that ties between Israel and the EU should be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, Palestine’s official news agency.

“All human beings are equal and should be treated the same way. In this context, the values ​​of democracy and respect for human rights stand central to the EU-Israel partnership, including as regards the people living under Occupation in the Palestinian Territory,” noted the EU.

US labelled it “racist rhetoric”

His remark drew widespread condemnation, including from the US, which labelled it “racist rhetoric”.

The US State Department has strongly condemned Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for what it described as “inflammatory comments” he made about Palestinians, and said that it denounces “all racist rhetoric.”

Source: middleeastmonitor, arabnews

