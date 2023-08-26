Swedish PM: Sweden would have to amend Constitution for criminalize desecration of Quran

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish prime minister on Friday said his country would have to amend the Constitution should it choose to follow Denmark’s move.

He voiced respect for Denmark’s step toward criminalizing the public desecration of religious scriptures.

“I have great respect for what Denmark is doing,” Ulf Kristersson said in a news conference, according to local media.

He added that Sweden and Denmark have different legislations and that the countries that are exposed to terror threats must take measures.

Early Friday, the Danish government announced that it had presented a bill criminalizing the burning of religious scriptures publicly.

