English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3

Swedish PM: Sweden would have to amend Constitution for criminalize desecration of Quran

0
criminalize desecration of Quran

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish prime minister on Friday said his country would have to amend the Constitution should it choose to follow Denmark’s move.
He voiced respect for Denmark’s step toward criminalizing the public desecration of religious scriptures.

“I have great respect for what Denmark is doing,” Ulf Kristersson said in a news conference, according to local media.

He added that Sweden and Denmark have different legislations and that the countries that are exposed to terror threats must take measures.

Early Friday, the Danish government announced that it had presented a bill criminalizing the burning of religious scriptures publicly.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Denmark to ban the Quran burnings

asadian

Sweden: Police try to silence man protesting the Quran desecration

asadian

Iran warns Sweden & Denmark to reconsider ‘wrong approach’ on desecration of the Quran

asadian

Swedish government to review Public Order Act after the Quran burnings

asadian

Sweden: Copy of the Quran desecrated outside Stockholm’s Royal Palace

asadian

Stockholm: Muslims & Christians stand against the Quran burning

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.