International Shia News Agency
Türkiye hosts 26.8M tourists in 7 months

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye hosted 26.76 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2023.
The number of foreign arrivals in January-July rose 16.22% on a yearly basis, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city by population and a top tourist draw, welcomed 36.5% of all foreign visitors, or nearly 9.77 million, in the seven-month period.

It was followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 7.7 million foreign tourists and Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, with 2.7 million foreign visitors.

Source: timeturk

www.shafaqna.com

