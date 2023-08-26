English
BCHR: Lives of 183 Children in Bahraini Prisons in Danger

Children in Bahraini Prisons

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) stressed that children in prison, facing numerous challenges that not only compromise their well-being but also breach the very international agreements designed to protect their rights.

The center confirmed in a statement on Wednesday (August 23, 2023) that “children as young as 10 years old have become subjects of reprisals by Bahraini authorities, occurring within the context of the continuous suppression of the pro-democracy and human rights movement,” noting that “there are approximately 183 children in prisons, they may be included in the right of release, if implemented.”

Source: bahrainmirror

